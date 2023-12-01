King discusses deteriorating situation in Gaza with Bulgaria president



His Majesty King Abdullah and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Friday discussed the deteriorating situation in Gaza, and means of stopping the ongoing war there.

At the meeting, held on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, King Abdullah reiterated the need to push for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, protect unarmed civilians and hospitals, and prevent the forced displacement of Gazans.

His Majesty stressed that the catastrophic situation in Gaza necessitate the entire world to push towards maximising humanitarian and relief aid, and ensuring its uninterrupted delivery to the Strip.

For his part, President Radev commended Jordan’s pivotal role, under the King’s leadership, in pursuit of regional peace.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.

Source: Jordan News Agency