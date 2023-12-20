King congratulates Kuwait emir on assumption of power



Amman: His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday congratulated Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on his assumption of power as Emir of Kuwait, according to a royal court statement.

In a cable, His Majesty stressed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Kuwait, expressing keenness on continuing to strengthen the historical relations between the two countries and peoples, and to expand opportunities for cooperation in various fields.

The King expressed best wishes to the Kuwaiti emir as he continues to lead Kuwait towards further progress and prosperity.

Source: Jordan News Agency