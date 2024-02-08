King attends Silver Jubilee flag raising ceremonyRevolution leader calls for exit of millions in solidarity with Palestinian people

Amman: His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday attended the Silver Jubilee flag raising ceremony, held at Raghadan Palace.

The flag raising ceremony took place on the 25th anniversary of His Majesty’s assumption of constitutional powers, which falls on 7 February, marking the launch of national celebrations of the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty’s accession to the throne, which falls on 9 June.

Upon arrival at Raghadan Palace, the King, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, was received by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and a number of Royal family members.

His Majesty received the Silver Jubilee flag from Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, then handed the flag to an officer from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, who marched toward the flagpole to raise the flag.

The flag represents pride in the progress and achievements that Jordan has witnessed and is still witnessing, under the leadership of His Majesty.

Heads of authorities, army and security agenci

es, as well as senior Royal Hashemite Court officials attended the ceremony.

Source: Jordan News Agency

The leader of the revolution, al-Sayeed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, directed a call to the Yemeni people for a massive demonstration tomorrow, Friday in the squares and squares, a millions-strong demonstration that enrages the enemies and expresses the steadfastness of the Yemeni position towards the Palestinian people.

Al-Sayeed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi said in his speech today regarding the latest updates, “We will not evacuate the squares as long as Palestinian blood shed and the tears of the bereaved and orphans are shed.”

He stressed that the voice of the Yemeni people will remain loud and their position will continue because they are a people who say and act within the framework of their response to Allah.

He stressed the need to act within the framework of urging, encouraging, and emphasizing the boycott of American and Israeli goods.

The leader of the revolution pointed out that the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza exceeds the seventeenth week in a row, with American and British participation

.

He reviewed statistics of the martyrs, the wounded, and the missing in Gaza, which are not complete because there are many cases that have not yet been recorded, indicating that the Zionist genocidal massacres in Gaza amounted to 2,370 massacres.

He considered the genocide crimes in Gaza to be the greatest evidence of the extent of the Zionist enemy’s criminal tendency to exterminate the Palestinian people.

Al-Sayeed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi reported that the Israeli enemy continues to target hospitals and health personnel, prevent medicines, and target ambulances.

He explained that American and British reconnaissance planes are playing an essential role in preparing to target Rafah, pointing out that the displaced people and residents are facing a tragedy in terms of bombing and hunger.

He stressed that the Israeli enemy has reached such a level of criminal practices that it sometimes does not allow children to cross without their parents, and all the titles of evil, tyranny and disbelief apply to these

practices.

Al-Sayeed reiterated that America, in its primary role in the Security Council is a source of evil, crime, injustice and tyranny against vulnerable peoples.

The leader of the revolution said, “There is no strong, effective, and tangible international movement to prevent injustice in Gaza and stop crime.”

He stressed the failure of the Zionist enemy to achieve its declared goal of eliminating al-Mujahideen in the Gaza Strip.

He added, “The great failure of the Zionist enemy is measured by the extent of the crime, aggression, bombing, and the extent of the American-British intervention with him.”

Al-Sayeed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi continued, “The Palestinian people, the more effort, jihad, and sacrifice they accumulate with their great oppression, the closer they are to divine victory.”

He also confirmed Americans estimate that the Israeli army needs at least five years to restore its losses from the October 7 strike.

Al-Sayeed said, “The enemy’s approach to negotiations is clear evide

nce of Israeli and American desperation.”

He stated that the American is facing elections and has become involved in the Iraq and Yemen fronts and other fronts, and this is costing him, worrying him, and affecting him.

The leader of the revolution criticized the negative role of some Arab regimes on the level of weakness and conspiracy.

He stressed that the steadfastness of the Palestinian people is what is relied upon, and with it comes the role of the supporting fronts, from the Hezbollah front in Lebanon, which has a great influence in distracting the enemy.

He added, “The Iraqi front supportive and serious, targeting the Israeli and American enemies and making sacrifices.”

Al-Sayeed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi confirmed that the Yemen Front will continue to target the enemy in Palestine and in its naval operations until the aggression and siege on Gaza stops.

He went on to say, “Our operations continued this week to the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the movement of ships linked to Israel is al

most non-existent. As for Israeli ships, their movement completely stopped from Bab al-Mandab and across the Red Sea. This is a real achievement and victory.”

He pointed out that the Zionist enemy relied on chartered ships to carry its goods, and by targeting them, the situation became difficult for it, and the cost of its economic losses was high as a result of the Yemeni operations.

He said, “The American and the British were both involved in the aggression against our country in their efforts to protect Israeli ships and the continued flow of goods to the enemy. They also do nothing for other countries and what they say about protecting international navigation is a lie, the real victim primarily from the operations in the Red Sea is the Israelis, along with the Americans and the British.’

He continued, “It has become known to shipping companies that the confrontation is coming with the Americans and the British, due to their aggression against our country, and this week there were five operations, incl

uding a major operation in which the American said the clash lasted for 14 hours.”

He also stressed that the American and British involvement has negative consequences for them, and will not protect Israeli ships, and that for the first time since World War II, the American is facing such a predicament, with his ships and battleships becoming targets.

The leader of the revolution set a vision for the solution and the correct position, which is to stop the siege on Gaza and allow food and medicine to enter, pointing out that the Americans, instead of accepting a humanitarian position that allows food and medicine to enter Gaza, risked entering into war and confrontation.

He reiterated that the American is affecting international navigation through its militarization of the Red Sea, and seeks to worry other countries, and many countries realize that the danger to their navigation in the Red Sea is from the American, not Yemen.

He said, “Our operations will continue as long as the aggression and siege on Gaz

a continues, and food, medicine, and humanitarian needs must be delivered to all parts of the Strip,” calling on all countries to coordinate more with Yemen, to be more reassured about its commercial movement, and to never listen to American interference.

Sayyed. Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi stated that the number of American-British strikes on Yemen this week reached 86, which had no effect at all in limiting Yemeni capabilities… stressing that the Yemeni strikes are continuing, clearly effective and influential.

He added, “The American talk about the impact of the strikes on our military capabilities is just entertainment and to preserve some of their save face, the Americans, starting with the president and the army commanders, admit their inability to prevent Yemeni strikes on ships linked to Israel.’

He stressed that the correct solution is to bring food and medicine into Gaza, and continuing strikes on Yemen will benefit nothing neither for America nor Britain nor for Israel, considering what t

he Americans and the British are doing as aggression and a violation of sovereignty and a danger that will come back to them.

The leader of the revolution continued, “Our military operations are part of a comprehensive movement by our people in the battle of the promised conquest and holy jihad, and these operations carried out by Yemen are to support the Palestinian people.”

He also confirmed that the Yemeni military capabilities are developing at a rapid pace and in a distinct manner, and there is progress at the level of tactics, manufacturing, and development of military capabilities, and capabilities at the level of readiness and military equipment have become accumulated and developed, and according to the American press, the Americans began trying to benefit from the Yemeni tactics that they were surprised by in the strikes.

The leader of the revolution touched upon the issue of military mobilization, training and qualification, the outputs of which now number in the tens of thousands, adding to the

hundreds of thousands… pointing out that the broad popular interaction and the millions of people attending the demonstrations are of very great importance.

He said, “With all types of solidarity and support that our people can participate in to support the Palestinian people, we do not hesitate to do any of them, as the popular position and the widespread presence in the demonstrations are taken into account by the enemy.”

He stated that the American knows that the Yemeni army has a long and varied experience in which it faced all American tactics during nine years of aggression against Yemen, and those battles against the country were managed by American experts and advisors.

He added, “The Americans see a people who are natural fighters, armed, possess millions of weapons, and are morally and psychologically ready. They take into consideration the will of our people, their stance, their military preparedness, and their serious approach, the launch of a ballistic or winged missile is seen as an express

ion of an entire people, and if the situation of our people were different than it is today, the American response would be different from what is happening.’

The leader of the revolution continued, “The American is arrogant. He is not accustomed to having his ships and battleships hit with missiles, then he responds with simple raids that have no effect. He did not dare, while targeting his ships and battleships, to invade Yemen. Rather, he is looking for someone to fight on his behalf on the ground.”

He pointed out that the American policy is an aggressive, arrogant imperialist policy and a true translation of tyranny and arrogance.. He said, ‘Instead of sending his army to the field to fight, he is looking for mercenaries and cheap tools whose blood has no value, and he will not dare to confront our people with a ground war and a direct military intervention because he sees a comprehensive movement ahead of him.’

He added, “I assure our dear people that our position, since it was a comprehensive movemen

t for our country, had this weight, importance and influence, and it is important that we continue our movement in the arenas and our broad interaction in full, and it is hoped that our people will continue their comprehensive movement without getting tired or tired as long as the Zionist aggression and siege on Gaza continues.” We will continue our position in word and deed as part of a comprehensive action.’

He determined the Yemeni path in the future if the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza worsens. He said, “Our path is escalation as long as the human tragedy in Gaza worsens and injustice and mass killing continue.”

He stated that the American and British battle with Yemen is not for the sake of international navigation, but for the sake of Israeli navigation, pointing out that the British are playing a rude and aggressive role without any justification and are still carrying aggression towards the Yemeni people since their previous colonization in Aden.

He added, “If the Briton has any dreams left, he shou

ld realize that they are a fantasy and a false illusion that will have no possibility of being implemented in reality. If he has delusions of colonizing our country, then they are a psychological illness whose medicine and treatment is here.”

He continued by saying, “If the last dose to the British ship that burned from night to night was insufficient, more doses can be directed to it.” He stressed that there is no point in the American and British aggression against Yemen, and that the only feasible solution and way to end the problem is the entry of food and medicine to the people of Gaza and to stop aggression, siege and genocide against the population of the Gaza Strip.

Sayyed. Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi renewed his advice to America and Britain to have a positive stance towards the Hamas movement’s response to the proposals and within the framework of the diplomatic efforts undertaken by both the countries of Qatar and Egypt… stressing that Hamas has provided a response to the proposals submitted to it an

d they are supposed to deal with it positively so that it will be a way out for them from the predicament they are in.

He stated that the continuation of crime and aggression against Gaza and the aggression against Yemen will not have any results in the interest of America, Britain and their criminal alliance.

At the end of his speech, the Leader of the Revolution addressed the Palestinian people, saying, ‘To the Palestinian people and their mujahideen, we say with all sincerity and earnestness, you are not alone. God is with you, our people are with you, and all the free people in this world are with you, until victory is achieved in word and deed, and we are confident of victory and the outcome for the righteous.’

Source: Yemen News Agency