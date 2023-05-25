KAUST Hosts Fishery and Fodder Production Forum

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) hosted the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Fishery and Fodder Industries Forum.

The two-day event, organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, aimed at supporting the Kingdom’s ambitions for a leading global position in sustainable aquaculture.

Aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi Green Initiative, and efforts to achieve food security, the forum witnessed the signing of two memoranda of understanding between KAUST and the ministry to expand the Kingdom’s fishery industry and aquaculture.

The forum fell within the efforts of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture to empower the private sector and enhance its contributions to the national economy.

Ensuring sustainable food production in the Kingdom through developing creative technological solutions is a significant pillar of KAUST’s vision and the Saudi Vision 2030.

Source: Saudi Press Agency