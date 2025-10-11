JUST and Swiss Envoy Explore Academic Cooperation Opportunities

Irbid: President of Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST), Dr. Khaled El-Salem, on Thursday engaged in discussions with the Swiss Ambassador to Jordan, Emilija Georgieva, to explore ways to enhance academic and research cooperation between JUST and Swiss universities and institutions, focusing on areas of mutual interest.

According to Jordan News Agency, during the meeting at the JUST headquarters, El-Salem provided an overview of the university’s history, vision, mission, and specializations, all framed within the Kingdom’s Economic Modernization Vision. He outlined the university’s future projects and ambitious plans aimed at benefiting students, particularly those seeking international degrees. The discussions included potential collaborations in conducting joint studies and research.

Georgieva highlighted the strong Jordanian-Swiss relations and expressed her country’s desire to strengthen academic and scientific ties with Jordanian universities, specifically with JUST. She noted the significant overlap in joint medical and engineering programs and expressed Switzerland’s interest in expanding cooperation through academic and research expertise exchanges, student scholarships, and faculty exchange visits, which could enhance the higher education sectors of both countries.

While touring the university’s Water Diplomacy Center, Georgieva reviewed its programs and activities, gaining insights into its objectives and contributions to promoting water diplomacy and fostering international cooperation in this crucial area. She also learned about the center’s efforts in preparing students and equipping them with dialogue and negotiation skills related to transboundary water issues.

El-Salem concluded the discussion by emphasizing the need to open broader horizons for academic and research cooperation between JUST and Swiss scientific institutions, aiming to support joint educational and research initiatives and exchange expertise. The envoy was accompanied by Mufleh Alawin, Advisor for Regional Cooperation and Water Diplomacy, during her visit.