Jordanian ambassador visits newly-established field hospital Nablus1



Jordanian Ambassador to Palestine Issam Bdour Saturday visited the Jordanian military field hospital Nablus/1, which was newly-established under a royal directive in the Palestinian city north of the occupied West Bank.

The hospital’s commander briefed the ambassador and an embassy delegation on the nature of services and the readiness of medical and nursing staff to offer quality and professional service in various specialties.

Bdour met with the hospial’s staff, commending His Majesty King Abdullah’s honorable gesture and firm stance in providing medical and humanitarian assistance to the palestinians, and noting the noble humanitarian role of the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army.

He also voiced his pride in the great and distinguished efforts of the hospital’s staff in their humanitarian duty, as an embodiment of Jordan’s and the Hashemite leaderships’s stand in support of the palestinian brothers and their steadfastness on their land.

The hospital includes a full medical cadre as well as general surger

y, orthopedic, plastic, pediatric, arterial and blood vessel, maxillofacial, neurological, and accident surgery clinics, in addition to ambulance and emergency services, two operating rooms, a radiology laboratory, a pharmacy and various medical equipment.

Source: Jordan News Agency