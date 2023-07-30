Jordan silos company donates JD100K to build civil defense center in Aqaba

Jordan Silos and Supply General Company (JSSGC) donated JD100,000 to build a specialized civil defense facility in the industrial zone south of Aqaba. The facility will be erected on an area of 3,900 square meters at a cost of JD5 million and will have a highly-trained staff to deal with hazardous materials, according to Aqaba Governor Khaled Hajjaj. During a meeting with the company’s Director General Imad Tarawneh, Hajjaj emphasized the importance of the center in maintaining the security system for Aqaba’s industrial companies by supervising the implementation of public safety procedures within the facilities and companies to reduce risks that may occur during work and navigate any emergency that occurs in the factories operating in the region.

Source: Jordan News Agency