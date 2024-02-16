Jordan River Foundation, Hadaf Corporation sign MoU on job creation



The Jordan River Foundation and Al-Hadaf Company for Import and Industry (RZ) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together in the areas of practical training and employment, as well as offering services to Foundation beneficiaries within the parameters of eligibility to enter the labor market.

The Jordan River Foundation, Director General Inaam Al-Braishi, and the company, led by CEO Rami Al-Sahib, signed the memorandum that, according to the Foundation’s statement today, Friday.

Under the agreement a cooperation will take place in the field of career networking by attracting beneficiaries and providing the necessary training courses to facilitate their entry into the labor market in accordance with the opportunities available.

The Foundation works to prepare young people for job work through a variety of training and activities related to job networking, vocational training, and on-the-job training.

This partnership is part of a group of interventions in the field of qualification to enter

the labor market, which are carried out by building multiple and diverse partnerships with more than 100 entities from the sector. Institutions in the private and pertinent public sectors to meet the demands of the regional market and its essential industries.

Source: Jordan News Agency