Jordan, Palestine’s Ministers of Culture Discuss Historical Ties and Cooperation

Amman: Minister of Culture Mustafa Rawashdeh and Palestinian Minister of Culture Imad Hamdan engaged in a significant dialogue regarding the historical and cultural connections between Jordan and Palestine during a meeting held at the Royal Cultural Center.

According to Jordan News Agency, Rawashdeh lauded His Majesty King Abdullah II for his steadfast commitment to defending the Palestinian cause and his efforts to end the Israeli conflict in Gaza. He emphasized Jordan’s readiness to bolster Palestinian cultural resilience and to preserve its heritage amidst attempts by Israeli occupation authorities to erase it.

Hamdan expressed appreciation for His Majesty’s role in protecting Islamic and Christian sites, underlining the significance of the Hashemite Custodianship in Jerusalem. He also commended Jordan for its relief initiatives in Gaza and its unwavering support for Palestine. Hamdan highlighted the cultural and humanitarian devastation caused by the Israeli blockade and conflict, describing it as both human and cultural genocide. He noted the displacement of intellectuals and artists due to the Israeli war on Gaza and mentioned the ministry’s efforts in creating a database to safeguard Palestinian culture despite facing financial and logistical hurdles.

Furthermore, Hamdan suggested organizing an Arab and international cultural conference in Amman to address the situation in Palestine and Gaza from a cultural standpoint.

Additionally, Ministry Secretary-General Nidal Ayasrah mentioned the ongoing cooperation in providing training for Palestinians in archiving and documentation at the Jordanian National Library. He emphasized the library’s extensive records on Jordanian-Palestinian relations, Jordan’s restoration efforts for Al-Aqsa Mosque, and joint initiatives to protect Palestinian heritage.