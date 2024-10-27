Monday, October 28, 2024

PM congratulates new chief of Constitutional Court

Prime Minister Dr. Jaafar Hassan on Sunday...

ISSF invests $5mln in Rua Growth I LP to promote Jordan’s startups in Arab Gulf nations

The Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF)...

Jordan sends two planes carrying humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Two C130 humanitarian aid planes of the...

Jordan moves 3 points on mobile download speed

GeneralJordan moves 3 points on mobile download speed
Muhammad Hassan
By Muhammad Hassan

Jordan’s global ranking rose 3 points in the mobile and fixed internet download speeds index for September, according to the Oklahoma Internet Speed Test.

According to a Telecommunications Regulatory Commission statement issued Sunday, Jordan’s ranking rose 3 points in the mobile download speeds index, reaching 84th place, with an average download speed of 29.4 megabits per second.

Jordan advanced two places globally in the fixed internet speeds index, reaching 31st place with an average download speed of 155 megabits per second, according to the statement.

The Commission said, “The continued rapid rise in the global ranking is due to the Commission’s regulatory system that encourages competitiveness and its keenness to implement policies and regulations that stimulate investment in Jordan.”

Source: Jordan News Agency

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

AutomativeGlobalLatest NewsMarket

Most Popular Articles

Quick Links 1

Quick Links 2

Info Links

Copyright © 2024 All Rights Reserved By Jordan News Gazette.


Deprecated: Use of "parent" in callables is deprecated in /home/pakibtyi/public_html/jordannewsgazette.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-rocket-off/inc/Dependencies/Minify/JS.php on line 127