Jordan Emerges as a Premier Safe Sports Tourism Hub in the Region

Amman: From the bustling streets of Amman to the serene landscapes of the Dead Sea, Jordan is steadily solidifying its reputation as a top-tier destination for international sports tourism. Local sports federations are leveraging a combination of stability, infrastructure, and natural attractions to attract teams from across the Arab world, Asia, and beyond.

According to Jordan News Agency, this weekend, the spotlight is on the capital as Amman hosts the Asian Girls’ Volleyball Championship with 14 national teams competing – a testament to the kingdom’s growing capacity to stage major continental tournaments. Meanwhile, Aqaba, Jordan’s Red Sea gateway, is hosting the West Asia U17 Football Championship, following a successful girls’ tournament earlier this year. The kingdom has also recently welcomed triathlon events and a range of other international competitions.

Jordan’s allure goes beyond the courts and fields. Teams and athletes cite the country’s security and political stability as key factors in choosing to compete here. Its wealth of historic and scenic sites – from the rose-red city of Petra to Wadi Rum’s desert landscapes and the shores of the Dead Sea – provides a unique backdrop for international sports events, offering visitors an immersive cultural and touristic experience alongside world-class competition.

“The recent meeting between the Jordanian and Asian Karate Federations highlighted Jordan’s readiness to host continental events,” said Iyad Al-Mallah, spokesperson for the Jordanian Karate Federation. “They were impressed by our security, organizational capacity, and the country’s natural and cultural attractions – all of which make Jordan an ideal hub for sports tourism.”

Taekwondo Federation spokesperson Faisal Al-Abdallat noted that Amman has become a regular stop for regional and international teams, hosting training camps and tournaments thanks to advanced facilities and an athlete-friendly environment. He added that foreign athletes often take advantage of their time in Jordan to explore the country’s tourism hotspots, contributing to both economic and cultural exchanges.

The national teams also actively promote Jordanian tourism by sharing images of iconic sites with visiting delegations, reflecting a strategic synergy between sports and tourism sectors. For veteran athletes like Iraqi professional Ali Salah, Jordan’s safety, scenic beauty, and warm hospitality were decisive factors in spending several years playing in the kingdom’s top clubs, including Al-Faisaly, Al-Hussein Irbid, and Al-Wehdat. Salah recalled his experience as both professionally and personally enriching and expressed his intention to return to Jordan as a coach if given the opportunity, emphasizing his enduring connection with the country and its people.

Jordan’s investment in sports is proving to be a powerful vehicle for promoting tourism. By combining security, infrastructure, and cultural richness with high-level sporting events, the kingdom is carving out a unique niche as a trusted and attractive destination for athletes and fans alike.