Jordan armed forces drop relief aid at Jordanian field hospital in Khan Yunis



Acting upon royal directives, the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army, effectively carried out a fourth airdrop mission, utilizing parachutes, to provide vital relief aid to the Jordanian Private Field Hospital /2 in Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. The operation was conducted during the early hours of Thursday.

With remarkable precision, the dedicated crew of the Royal Air Force skillfully unloaded boxes containing crucial medical and therapeutic supplies, ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services at the hospital.

Underscoring their unwavering commitment to comprehensive assistance, the Armed Forces reiterated their ongoing support for the residents of the Gaza Strip, aiming to alleviate the hardships they endure amidst challenging circumstances.

This initiative aligns with the royal directives aimed at strengthening the capabilities of medical personnel and expanding the hospital’s capacity to provide enhanced medical and therapeutic services. These collective efforts are in response to

the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, as Jordan endeavors to address the urgent healthcare needs of the affected population.

Source: Jordan News Agency