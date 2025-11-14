John Crane launches Performance Plus™ – a new era in service excellence for rotating equipment

Modern service framework helps industrial operators cut downtime, boost reliability, and accelerate progress towards sustainability goals

SLOUGH, United Kingdom, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — John Crane, a global leader in rotating equipment solutions and a business of Smiths Group plc, today unveiled John Crane Performance Plus – a next-generation modular service framework that optimises and drives measurable performance improvements.

According to Deloitte, unplanned downtime costs industrial manufacturers an estimated $50 billion every year, with equipment failure accounting for over 40% of those losses. As industries face mounting pressure to maximise asset performance, reduce emissions, and meet stricter regulatory and sustainability targets, the launch of John Crane Performance Plus marks a decisive step forward in helping them operate smarter, safer and more efficiently.

“We are evolving from a supplier of components to a strategic partner in performance. The focus is on measurable outcomes, increased uptime, safer operations and a lower emissions and total cost profile across the asset lifecycle,” said Philippe Lambert, Vice President, Commercial & Service, John Crane.

A Framework Built for Measurable Impact

Led by John Crane’s global network of engineers across more than 200 facilities in 50 countries. John Crane Performance Plus unites local expertise with global reach to deliver tailored service solutions that adapt to every customer’s operational reality. At its core, the framework combines data driven monitoring, expert consultancy and hands-on training to help customers reduce downtime, boost reliability and strengthen long-term resilience. Central to this approach are John Cranes Seal Reliability Management contracts, long-term service agreements designed to help customers achieve continuous reliability improvement and predictable maintenance costs through proactive seal monitoring and support.

Through advanced diagnostics tools such as John Crane Sense® Turbo, the company has already delivered more than 1 million hours of active remote monitoring in the field, proving the real-world benefits of predictive maintenance and digital innovation in turbomachinery. Alongside this technology-led insight, John Crane’s technical specialists provide practical, data-backed advice to simplify complex maintenance decisions and enable customers to make smarter, faster and more sustainable choices. Complementing this, the framework training and upskilling programme ensures that customer teams are equipped with the knowledge and confidence to maintain performance, safety and efficiency for the long term.

“Industry servicing shouldn’t exist in silos,” added Philippe Lambert, Vice President, Commercial & Service. “John Crane Performance Plus delivers an integrated, customer-centric approach that brings together smart technology, data insights and human expertise to keep operations running smoothly, reliably, safely and sustainably. That’s what service excellence looks like in the modern era.”

More information can be found here: https://www.johncrane.com/en/performance-plus

