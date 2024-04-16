JHCO Sends Aid Convoy to Gaza in Collaborative Effort



The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) has dispatched a new food aid convoy to Gaza in collaboration with the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army, alongside Human Appeal UK, Qatar Red Crescent Society, Helping Hand for Relief and Development-MENA, and Rahma Worldwide.

According to a statement released by JHCO on Tuesday, the convoy comprised 75 trucks loaded with food parcels. These trucks crossed the King Hussein Bridge en route to the Kerem Shalom border crossing, where the aid will be distributed to the people of Gaza through partner associations and organizations within the Strip.

Hussein Shibli, Secretary-General of JHCO, emphasized the critical importance of addressing the food shortage in Gaza. He stated that JHCO is committed to continuing its efforts to provide food aid to the region and aims to increase the volume of aid as quickly as possible.

Since the conclusion of Ramadan and the start of Eid al-Fitr, approximately 280 trucks of basic foodstuffs have been sent to Gaza. The total number

of trucks sent via the land bridge now stands at 962.

JHCO continues to accept cash donations through its bank account at Bank al Etihad (No. JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06), as well as through electronic wallets, CliQ (JHCOGAZA), eFAWATEERcom, and its official website www.jhco.org.jo.

Source: Jordan News Agency