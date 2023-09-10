JHCO receives cargo-handling equipment from Japan



Japan handed over cargo-handling and storage equipment to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) on Sunday to improve the capacity of the aid storage warehouse.





Procuring this equipment will contribute to improving approximately 23,000 relief items per year, mainly foodstuffs. These relief items will be delivered to around 95,000 underprivileged people and refugees living in central and southern Jordan, according to a statement by the Japanese embassy in Amman.





In a speech delivered during the handover ceremony, Japanese Ambassador Okuyama Jiro expressed his gratitude to JHCO for its essential contribution to society and stated: “In Jordan, the need for relief goods such as food, medicine, and hygiene products has increased among underprivileged Jordanians and refugees who have been severely affected by economic and social difficulties. We hope this project will help strengthen your initiative to deliver relief goods to vulnerable people at the grass-roots level.”





Expressing his appreciation for Japan’s support, Secretary General of JHCO Hussein Shibli said Japan is one of the most important partners in the organization’s efforts to enhance its warehouse capacity and improve the efficiency of its relief and humanitarian work.





Under the Japanese Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects, Japan has extended more than $10 million for 157 projects to non-governmental organizations, schools, hospitals, and local governments in Jordan since 1993, noted the statement.





The JHCO is a multi-functional relief and humanitarian foundation with a mandate to coordinate and manage humanitarian support from national and international donors and establish logistical support for the transportation of aid supplies.





Source: Jordan News Agency

