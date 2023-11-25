Jewelry, pharmaceutical materials pushed growth of national exports-Statistics



Growth of the Kingdom’s exports of jewellery and pharmaceutical preparations contributed to reducing decline in the value of national exports from beginning of 2023 until the end of last September.

According to figures monitored by “Petra” based on official statistical data, the Kingdom’s exports of jewelry increased by 71.5% during the January-September period of 2023, and pharmaceutical preparations by 28.2%, while other materials’ grew by 12.2%.

The value of national exports of jewelry until the end of last September amounted to about JD609 million, compared to JD355 million for the same period last year, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, the value of exports of pharmaceutical preparations amounted to about JD377 million, compared to JD294 million for the same period last year.

Additionally, the value of national exports of other materials until the end of last September of 2023 amounted to JD2.515 billion, compared to JD2.241 billion for the same period last year.

Percentages of national exports went do

wn from the beginning of 2023 until end of last September for clothing and related accessories by 13.9%, raw potash by 37.2%, phosphate by 23.7%, and fertilizers by 14.3%, the statistical data showed.

Source: Jordan News Agency