James F. Deutsch Joins Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH), a bank holding company and the parent company of Avidbank, is pleased to announce that James Deutsch has joined the Board of Directors. Mr. Deutsch brings over 40 years of banking experience to the Board.

Mr. Deutsch will be replacing Mr. Roxy Rapp who retired as a longstanding director on Avidbank’s Board at the end of 2023.

"First, I want to thank Roxy for his 17 years of commitment and service to our board. Roxy has contributed on so many levels in so many different situations over the years. His real estate expertise, network, as well as his financial commitment have been invaluable in our progress. Roxy’s presence, insight and constructive personality will be missed in our boardroom. At the same time, we are looking forward to Jim’s contributions to the board," noted Mark Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Deutsch is a partner in Patriot Financial Partners, a private equity firm based in Radnor, Pennsylvania. Prior to joining Patriot in 2021, Mr. Deutsch served as President, CEO, and Founder of Team Capital Bank, a privately held institution headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Before Team Capital, he spent over 25 years with Commerce Bank, Brown Brothers Harriman, and Summit Bank. At those banks, he held various management positions in commercial banking, investment banking, and corporate finance.

At Patriot, Mr. Deutsch is a member of the Investment Committee, and he also has responsibility for new investment opportunities. He has served on the Board of Directors of more than 10 banks ranging in size from $1 billion to $30 billion in assets. Outside of Patriot, Mr. Deutsch has served on the boards of many not-for-profit agencies and served as Chair on several of those including the State Theatre, Valley Youth House, and Minsi Trails Boy Scouts. Mr. Deutsch received his BS in Finance and his MBA from Lehigh University.

"We are pleased to welcome Jim to our board. For years, Jim and his firm have been one of our most significant and supportive investors. His operational experience will be accretive to our board and mission," said Mr. Mordell.

"I am pleased and honored to be joining the other directors on the board of Avidbank. The management of Avidbank has done a great job of building a unique franchise and I look forward to doing what I can to assist and execute on their future growth strategies," Mr. Deutsch stated.

In other board news, Ms. Henchy Enden has resigned from the board due to internal requirements of a new position she has recently taken with a global investment management firm.

"I am disappointed that Henchy had to resign after such a short tenure on our board. She has been a great asset to us over the past eighteen months. That being said, I fully understand her situation and am in support of her and her future endeavors. I thank Henchy for her contribution and wish her the very best in her new role," said Mr. Mordell.

