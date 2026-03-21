JAF, PSD Issue Statement on Missiles, Drone Attacks

Amman: The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - the Arab Army and the Public Security Directorate issued a statement today outlining the impact of the ongoing regional conflict on the Kingdom during its third week. According to Jordan News Agency, the Military Media Directorate reported that the Jordan Armed Forces have dealt with numerous missiles and drones launched from Iran toward Jordanian territory. A total of 36 projectiles were recorded, with the Royal Jordanian Air Force successfully intercepting and destroying 14 missiles and 21 drones. One attack managed to bypass the defenses. Since the conflict began, a total of 240 missiles and drones have been launched toward Jordan. Out of these, 222 have been intercepted and destroyed, while 18 evaded the air defenses. The Military Media Directorate emphasized the ongoing commitment of the Jordan Armed Forces in safeguarding the nation and defending it against aggression, utilizing all available capabilities to ensure the safety of citizens and residents. The spok esperson for the Public Security Directorate noted that civil defense and police teams managed 114 incidents this week related to falling debris from missiles and drones across most governorates. One child sustained minor injuries but has since been treated and discharged from the hospital. Since the conflict's onset, there have been 414 debris-related incidents, resulting in 24 injuries. All injured individuals have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. Authorities reiterated warnings against gathering near or tampering with suspicious objects or debris due to potential dangers. Citizens and residents were urged to strictly adhere to official safety guidelines and rely only on verified information from official sources, avoiding the spread of rumors and misinformation. The Public Security Directorate also encouraged the public to report any suspicious objects immediately by contacting the emergency number 911.