  • Date: April 6, 2024
Israeli strikes destroyed 62% of Gaza’s residential buildings – UN report


Amman: More than 60 percent of the homes in the besieged strip are either damaged or destroyed as a result of Israel’s ongoing bombardment on Gaza, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

According to a joint Interim Damage Assessment summary released by the UN, World Bank, and European Union, “the ongoing conflict has damaged or destroyed approximately 62 percent of all homes in Gaza,” the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) stated on Thursday.

Source: Jordan News Agency

