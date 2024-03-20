Israeli raid targets UNRWA school in Gaza; kills scores

Amman: An Israeli bombing on Wednesday targeted the Salah al-Din School of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza, killing and injuring several.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli occupation forces carried out “violent” raids on the Al-Rimal neighbourhood in central Gaza City and killed and wounded several in a raid that targeted a house in the Beach Refugee Camp, west of Gaza City.

Separately, the New York Times reported that the UNRWA Commissioner warned that stopping the UN agency’s funding would “have profound effects” on its services in Gaza, especially education.

Source: Jordan News Agency