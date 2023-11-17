  • Date: November 18, 2023
Israeli occupation forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank


Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians, on Friday, at the northern entrance to the city of Hebron, West Bank, WAFA News Agency reported.

The two young men were being driven by a vehicle when Israeli occupation soldiers opened fire on them early in the morning at the northern entrance to Hebron.

The two were declared dead from their wounds a short while after emergency medical professionals from the Palestinian Red Crescent were first denied entry to the area.

The bodies of the two martyrs were taken away by the Israeli occupation forces.

Source: Jordan News Agency

