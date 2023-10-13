  • Date: October 14, 2023
Israeli occupation forces kill Palestinian civilian in Tubas in occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation forces Friday shot dead a Palestinian during demonstrations near the village of Atuf, south of the city of Tubas, east of the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that a man who arrived in critical condition was killed by occupation bullets at Tubas Governmental Hospital from the town of Tammoun. Confrontations broke out this afternoon between Palestinim demonstrators and the Israeli occupation forces near the village of Atuf, south of Tubas, which lead to the shooting of five Palestinian civilians. Many more demonstrators suffered from a shortness of breath from Israeli poisonous gas.

Source: Jordan News Agency

