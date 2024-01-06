Israeli forces kill 13 Palestinian civilians in Gaza

Amman: Media in Gaza reported Saturday evening that the Israeli forces had killed 10 Palestinian civilians after targeting a group of people near the Saraya Junction, west of Gaza City.

Israeli forces had killed a Palestinian civilian after bombing the Al Fokhari area, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. A Palestinian woman was also killed and several others wounded in an Israeli raid on Salah Al Din Street near the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The media reported that Israeli forces killed a Palestinian child and wounded several others after bombing the Al Zawaida area in central Gaza.

Source: Jordan News Agency