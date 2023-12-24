  • Date: December 26, 2023
  • Date: December 26, 2023

Israeli forces kill 103 journalists in Gaza

Amman: The government media office in Gaza announced Sunday that Israeli warplanes had killed two Palestinian journalists in northern Gaza, bringing the total number of journalists killed by Israeli forces to 103 since the start of the war on Gaza.

According to a statement, the office said, “The increase in the number of journalist martyrs came after the killing of journalist Muhammad Younis Al Zaytouniyah and journalist Muhammad Abdel Khaleq Al Af at the hands of Israeli treachery in Gaza.”
Source: Jordan News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages