Israeli forces kill 103 journalists in Gaza

Amman: The government media office in Gaza announced Sunday that Israeli warplanes had killed two Palestinian journalists in northern Gaza, bringing the total number of journalists killed by Israeli forces to 103 since the start of the war on Gaza.

According to a statement, the office said, “The increase in the number of journalist martyrs came after the killing of journalist Muhammad Younis Al Zaytouniyah and journalist Muhammad Abdel Khaleq Al Af at the hands of Israeli treachery in Gaza.”

Source: Jordan News Agency