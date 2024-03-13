Israeli Forces Conduct Aggressive Raid in Jenin



Ramallah: Israeli occupation forces launched an extensive raid in the city of Jenin and its camp located in the northern occupied West Bank, leading to violent clashes, armed confrontations, and significant infrastructure destruction.

According to a statement by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), the occupation forces forcefully entered the city and its camp via various routes. The operation involved the deployment of numerous military vehicles, bulldozers, drones, and undercover special units.

The PRCS reported that intense confrontations erupted between local youth and the occupying forces, who had infiltrated the city and camp from the western town of Burqin as well as the outskirts of the camp.

Concurrently, occupation bulldozers began demolishing structures in the Al-Sikka and Al-Zahraa neighborhoods of the city, as well as within the Jenin camp.

Moreover, the occupation soldiers deployed in the city and camp indiscriminately fired upon civilian vehicles parked along the streets.

Source:

Jordan News Agency