Israeli Aggression Causes 62 Deaths in Gaza in 24 Hours



Gaza: The Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported six massacres perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces against families in the Strip, resulting in 62 fatalities and 91 individuals wounded within hospital confines over the past 24 hours.

Providing insights into the ongoing humanitarian crisis, the Ministry’s daily statistical report underscores the relentless brutality of the Israeli aggression, with the total number of casualties since October 7 soaring to 33,037 fatalities and 75,668 injuries.

The Ministry emphasized that numerous victims remain trapped beneath rubble or on roadways, inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews amid the chaos.

Source: Jordan News Agency