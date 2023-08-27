Islamic Affairs Ministry Broadcasts Live Competition for the 43rd King Abdulaziz International Award for the Memorization of the Holy Quran

The Secretariat General of the Holy Quran Award, following instructions by Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance and Supervisor General of the Award Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, broadcasts live, both audio and video, the competition for the 43rd King Abdulaziz International Award for the Memorization, Recitation and Interpretation of the Holy Quran, which is currently being held at the Grand Holy Mosque.

The event will be broadcast through the ministry’s channel on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/live/f72b8P81J_Q?si=J-6GXf7Hct6nK2En. It will also be broadcast via a number of platforms and various audiovisual media and local print and electronic newspapers to enable followers across the world to watch the final qualifiers via social media. This will contribute to bringing the event closer to the audience, which will be informed about all the details of the award until the winners’ names are announced at the closing ceremony to be held on Wednesday, Safar 21, 1445 Hijri.

The 166 contestants are from 117 countries. The total prize will be SAR4 million distributed among the winners of the five aspects of the award. The competition for the final qualifiers started on Friday and will last for six days. The jury is made of international arbitrators.

Source: Saudi Press Agency