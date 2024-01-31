IRLAB: Invitation to the Year-end Report 2023 presentation and webcast

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson’s disease, today announced that the company will hold a presentation in conjunction with the publication of the Year-end report for the period January-December 2023. The interim report and presentation will be published on Wednesday, February 7 at 07:00 CET.

The presentation will be held on February 7, 2024, at 10:00 CET via digital webcast. Gunnar Olsson, CEO, Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D, and Viktor Siewertz, CFO, will comment the Year-end report for 2023. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session.

Follow the webcast online: https://www.youtube.com/live/-LGAK3NHUP4?si=9xWvl9JvhGI6e_C3

The interim report and the presentation will be available on www.irlab.se, and the recorded version of the presentation will be available shortly afterward.

For more information

Gunnar Olsson, CEO

Phone: +46 70 576 14 02

E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO

Phone: +46 727 10 70 70

E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson’s disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson’s research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain’s neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation toward Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson’s disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL757 (financially supported by the Michael J. Fox Foundation), IRL942, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. IRLAB’s pipeline is driven by the company’s proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB: Invitation to the Year-end Report 2023 presentation and webcast

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View the original press release on accesswire.com