Iran’s President Presents his Cabinet Members to Parliament

Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian presented his cabinet lineup to parliament, one month after winning the presidential elections.

The proposed lineup comprised 19 ministers, foremost among them are Aziz Nasirzadeh as Minister of Defense, Abbas Araghchi as Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Esmail Khatib as Minister of Intelligence.

The vote on the proposed ministers is due to take place in parliament on Wednesday, Aug. 21, to grant confidence to the 14th Iranian government.

