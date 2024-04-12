Iranian, British Foreign Ministers Discuss Ways to Contain Regional Escalation

Tehran, April 11 – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron discussed ways to contain the escalation in the region and the developments of the war in Gaza, in a phone call on Thursday.

The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the need for an immediate stop to the crimes of genocide and war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank as the only effective way to bring peace back to the region.

He pointed out that the shelling of the consulate headquarters in Damascus encourages the Israeli entity to continue to ignite the fires of war and expand its scope.

For his part, the British Foreign Secretary called on Iran to exercise restraint and expressed his concern about the continued tension in the Red Sea.

Source: Qatar News Agency