IOF Bombs Khan Younis Again, Murders Two Civilians, Injures Several Others

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) has carried out yet another bombing in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip today, murdering two Palestinian civilians and injuring several others.

Wafa news agency reported that the IOF targeted and bombed a group of unarmed civilians in Khan Younis, adding that paramedics from the Palestinian Red Crescent transported two murdered civilians and several wounded others to Nasser Medical Complex.

This marks the third expansion of evacuation orders in Khan Younis in less than a week. The number of displaced persons from eastern and central Khan Younis exceeded 70,000 Palestinian civilians. The IOF gives evacuation orders as it continues to bombard the city’s towns and neighborhoods, completely destroying vast areas.

Yesterday, the IOF has committed yet another massacre in Al-Tabi-een school, which was sheltering displaced persons in Gaza City’s Daraj neighborhood, slaughtering more than 100 Palestinian civilians and injuring hundreds of others, while they were praying the f

ajr (dawn) prayer.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli entity has been committing a textbook genocide on the Gaza Strip, leaving behind more than 131,000 slaughtered, wounded and missing Palestinian civilians (most of them children), amid massive destruction and deadly famine.

Source: Qatar News Agency