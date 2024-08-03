Including a child – 3 injuries by occupation bullets during the storming of Balata camp

Three citizens, including a child, were injured by Israeli occupation forces’ bullets during a raid on Balata camp, east of Nablus.

Medical sources reported that ambulance crews dealt with 3 injuries, including a child (14 years old), who was shot with live bullets by the occupation forces in the thigh, hand and foot, in the vicinity of Balata camp, and they were transferred to the hospital.

The occupation army stormed Jerusalem Street near Balata camp

Source: Maan News Agency