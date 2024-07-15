ICESCO Launches Range of Initiatives, Programmes to Mark World Youth Skills Day

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) has launched a range of beneficial initiatives and programmes for youth to mark the World Youth Skills Day, celebrated globally on Jul.15 every year.

In this regard, ICESCO has launched a number of initiatives and programs for the benefit of youth, namely the launch of ICESCO Year of Youth, which focuses on building the capacities of youth within its member states and honing their skills, the ICESCO Youth Training Program on how to create and develop small projects in the field of technology and innovation.

A Hub Accelerator Program is designed for training youth on how to create and develop small projects in the field of technology and innovation, and the International Entrepreneurship Summit and the international training workshops on designing an educational satellite (CanSat), the Youth Climate Leadership Training Camp, and the Leadership Training for Peace and Security programme (LTIPS), which nominates ICESCO Youth Ambassador

s for Peace.

ICESCO reaffirmed that it is committed to training a generation of young leaders capable of working with the different components of their communities to achieve prosperity and sustainable development.

Given the rapid technological advancements and the ensuing challenges, ICESCO underlines the importance of investing in youth’s capabilities and endowing them with mechanisms that upgrade their career skills to build a workforce capable of advancing the economic growth through intensifying regional and global efforts and cooperating with the civil society, universities and vocational training institutions as the foremost priorities of ICESCO in its new vision and operational strategy.

Source: Qatar News Agency