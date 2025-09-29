Huawei Launches the SMART Logistics & Warehousing Solution to Unlock All Intelligence

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2025 – Huawei unveiled its SMART Logistics & Warehousing Solution at HUAWEI CONNECT 2025’s transportation summit titled “Creating a Digital & Intelligent Foundation for Comprehensive Transportation and Logistics.”

Ma Yue, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Huawei’s Smart Transportation BU, stated that Huawei remains committed to technological innovation and will deepen joint innovation in communications networks, computing power, AI, and talent cultivation to advance sustainable development of transportation.

Kumpol Boonchom, Deputy Chief of State Railway of Thailand, said that they aim to create an integrated network to help Thailand become the central hub of Southeast Asia. The construction of the Thailand-China Railway is an opportunity for SRT to develop a strategic rail logistics hub in the region.

Guo Shuangqing, Assistant CMO of SF Technology, said that SF Technology and Huawei will maximize respective strengths to expand capabilities in coordinating multiple airports, thus leading to a substantial efficiency increase across the entire air logistics sector.

Jiang Xingxiang, Assistant to General Manager of Yunnan Construction and Investment Holding Group, shared insights on integrated supply chain operations. Looking ahead, YCIH Logistics will continue to prioritize digital and intelligent supply chain to support its collaborative development.

Yang Bin, Chairman of Shandong Port Technology Group, said that they have successfully developed a digital foundation featuring one network, one cloud, and one security system based on Huawei’s strong technical support. The group works with partners to develop integrated smart port solutions covering both physical infrastructure and digital services.

“With its comprehensive ICT intelligent foundation and innovative technologies, Huawei is turning concepts like Mobility as a Service and Logistics as a Service into reality—unlocking the full potential of digital intelligence,” said Rachad Nassar, Huawei’s Global Business & Strategic Partners Director.

Qiu Shikui, Vice President of Huawei’s Smart Logistics and Warehousing BU announced the launch of the innovative SMART Logistics & Warehousing Solution. The solution focuses on five core capabilities: platform-based services, digitalized operations management, intelligent allocation, automated relocation, and unattended transportation.

Huawei has served more than 100 ports and over 200 logistics and warehousing enterprises; over 300 urban rail lines in more than 70 cities and over 180,000 km of railways; a road network exceeding 200,000 km; over 300 cities for urban transportation; and more than 210 airlines and air traffic management bureaus worldwide.