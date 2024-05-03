HR minister stresses need to move investigations of Criminal Court into Palestine file



Minister of Human Rights in the caretaker government Ali Al-Dailami has stressed the importance of the International Criminal Court conducting its investigations into the situation in Palestine and issuing arrest warrants for Zionist officials involved in committing crimes in Gaza.

In a statement to Saba, al-Dailami called on the Court to take judicial measures in accordance with the Rome Statute and the Court’s Rules of Procedure and Evidence to issue arrest warrants for Zionist officials involved in committing crimes as a first step towards achieving international justice for the Palestinian people, and to end the de facto state of impunity that the usurping entity has long enjoyed.

I urge the international community in all its components to support the work of the Court towards the administration of justice, as it can do the least, especially in light of its continued failure to implement its international obligations to prevent and stop the grave crimes and grave violations committed against the Palest

inian people over the past 76 years, including war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of genocide.

The Minister of Human Rights in the caretaker government pointed to the failure of the international community to impose the will of the law and protect human rights in Gaza with the continued crimes committed by the Zionist entity.

He explained that in 210 days, more than 35,000 Palestinian civilians were killed, 70% of them women and children, in addition to the crimes of starvation, targeting of journalists and workers, and the systematic destruction of medical infrastructure and educational institutions.

Minister Al-Dailami pointed out that the Security Council, entrusted with it in accordance with Article 24, paragraph 1, of the Charter of the United Nations, “the maintenance of international peace and security”, was unable to issue a resolution to stop the war and massacres committed by the Zionist entity 8 months ago – due to the American veto – in a way that violates logic, endangers intern

ational peace and security, and clearly affirms that international law does not apply to the Zionist entity.

He condemned the complicity of some Western countries, led by the United States, Britain, France and Germany, and the participation with the entity in committing its crimes and maintaining the illegal status of the ongoing military occupation of Palestine, by providing various forms of military, political, financial and media support and assistance to Israel

Source: Yemen News Agency