HOUSE OF ROSE PROFESSIONAL ANNOUNCES UAE AS VENUE FOR 2022 MIDDLE EAST EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY(R) SUMMIT

Coca-Cola, Fine Hygienic Holding, BIC, Viatris and Cigna lead as early sponsors

DUBAI, UAE, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) announced today that its 2022 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® – the success and leadership summit for women will be held LIVE in Dubai, UAE on Sept 1, 2022. The summit will bring together the Middle East’s best leaders and Companies to share and exchange cutting-edge, cross-industry knowledge and best practices on leadership, success and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the summit. Champion organizations Coca-Cola, Fine Hygienic Holding, BIC, Viatris and Cigna have taken the lead as early sponsors of the Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®.

Claudia Navarro, Vice President Marketing Eurasia & Middle East at The Coca-Cola Company shared, “Diversity & inclusion is close to our hearts. We strive to create a work environment that empowers, educates and inspires both cultural and gender diversity across all levels of the organization. We believe that diversity is a precursor to a culture of empathy, and innovation. We are happy to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky ® which will give participants an opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success.”

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, “We have partnered with Break the ceiling touch the sky® since 2018 and have seen superb progress and positive impact on our business results from gender diversity & inclusion by learning and sharing at the summit. We are proud to be a Platinum sponsor of the 2022 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky – a forum at which we know we will once again be inspired by many other great companies and will also be able to share our progress and best practices.”

Peter Van den Broeck, Senior VP, GM Middle East-Africa at BIC commented, “Diversity and Inclusion are part of our DNA at BIC. We believe in fostering an environment that champions a blend of backgrounds, helping team members unleash their full potential and ensuring that we continue to innovate our business. As we operate in more than 160 countries, we consistently embrace diversity across our workforce and constantly improve our learning and development programs to ensure equitable representation in leadership and beyond. We have partnered with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® across its editions around the world, which has enabled us to share best practices and experiences with peers, as well as learn about diversity and inclusion efforts and initiatives from across the industry. We look forward to participating in the 2022 Middle East Edition and to the value it will bring to our organization and team members.”

Shared Ayman Mokhtar, Regional President Middle East, Turkey and Levant at Viatris, “Diversity and inclusion are essential to Viatris’ mission. Empowering people to live healthier at every stage of life includes understanding, embracing and celebrating what makes individuals unique. The diversity we foster in all aspects of our business can be one of our greatest strengths in redefining healthcare not as it is, but as it should be. Break the ceiling touch the sky® enables us to learn and share with the best-of-the-best and we look forward to this 2022 Middle East Edition.”

Jerome Droesch, CEO Domestic Health and Health Services, Cigna International Markets, commented, “Gender equality is always a key priority in anything we do at Cigna. It is part of our diverse and inclusive organization. As a leader, I have been able to fulfil this vision by building a diverse team, one that provides equal opportunities to our colleagues from different backgrounds. Cigna’s inclusive culture gives it an edge by allowing it look at problems differently making the company a more innovative and stronger partner for our clients and customers. Our shared vision around gender diversity makes our partnership with the 2022 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky special, and we look forward to discussing this crucial topic further at the event.”

The 2022 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is an important pillar of the global Break the ceiling touch the sky® network with editions in the Middle East, North America, Europe, India, China, Africa, ANZ, and Singapore. The summit supports HORP’s MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD – the 10-year action plan to quintuple the number of Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) and to double the number of Male CEOs in the same group actively investing in gender diversity & inclusion.

Concluded Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the bookBreak the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world’s most inspirational women which inspired the summit: “We are delighted to hold the 2022 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® in the UAE. The UAE is making strong progress on gender equality and moving forward with great purpose and commitment. Gender-diverse Companies across the world are delivering better financial results, growing better leaders, and delivering better business. We are delighted to see that the organizations that partner with us at Break the ceiling touch the sky® are performing well on gender diversity & inclusion and on business.”

To join as a Participating Company for the Break the ceiling touch the sky® visit www.houseofroseprofessional. com

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP). is a global leader across the Talent, Training and Transformation businesses and has since mid 2014 enabled and inspired over 30000 women leaders to greater success via its Dream Job International®, Break the ceiling touch the sky®, and CEOSmith® brands.

For news media/business inquiries contact:

Anthony A. Rose, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

Email: anthony@ houseofroseprofessional.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1559937/House_of_Rose_ Professional_Logo.jpg