Hikma and Celltrion Forge Exclusive Licensing Deal to Enhance Biosimilar Access in MENA

Amman: Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, the multinational pharmaceutical group, has deepened its collaboration with global biopharmaceutical leader Celltrion Inc through a series of exclusive licensing agreements that will bring advanced, affordable biosimilar medicines to patients across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

According to Jordan News Agency, the new agreements pave the way for the launch of six biosimilars, expanding access to treatments in key therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and allergy care. Under the partnership, Hikma will hold exclusive marketing rights across MENA markets, while Celltrion will handle development, manufacturing, and supply.

“This milestone cements Hikma’s position as a regional leader in biosimilars and marks a major step in our biotechnology growth strategy,” said Mazen Darwazah, Executive Vice Chairman and President of MENA at Hikma. “Together with Celltrion, we’re committed to expanding access to biologic therapies that improve patient outcomes and ease pressure on healthcare systems.”

Darwazah added that the expansion strengthens Hikma’s hospital-focused portfolio, enhancing its ability to deliver a range of injectable and biologic treatments and advancing its ambition to become the leading hospital supplier in the MENA region. By offering alternatives to biologic drugs, Hikma aims to make treatments more accessible to patients who previously faced barriers due to costs or limited availability.