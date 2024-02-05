Here to Serve Holding Corp. Completes Company Name Change to Mesa Home Resources, Inc., Under the New Trading Symbol “MHRE”

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Mesa Home Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:MHRE) ("Mesa" or the "Company") is the new corporate name and ticker symbol of Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:HTSC).

Effective February 5, 2024. the Company will be officially known as Mesa Home Resources, Inc., and its new trading symbol will be MHRE. The change reflects the Company’s commitment to its new strategic direction and aligns with recent transformative developments.

The Company recently completed its acquisition of DCE Construction, Inc., dba Mesa Garage Doors, marking a pivotal moment in the Company’s growth trajectory. The acquisition, which closed on November 3, 2023, positioned the Company as a leader in the home improvement sector, focusing on garage doors, entry doors, and custom gates.

Dwight Esnard, CEO of Mesa Home Resources, Inc., expressed enthusiasm for the achievement, stating "The completion of the acquisition and related transactions are pivotal milestones for our growth. We believe that we are now well-positioned to harness the vast opportunities presented in the home improvement industry."

Michael Layman, CFO of Mesa Home Resources, Inc., added "The strategic decisions taken by Mesa Home Resources, Inc. pave the way for exciting prospects in the home improvement sector. We are committed to driving financial success."

About Mesa Home Resources, Inc.

Mesa Home Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:MHRE) was founded over 30 years ago, and is a Southern California leader in the otherwise highly fragmented business of sales, installation, and service for garage doors. Over these 30 years, Mesa has serviced well over half of a million customers, utilizing its own staff of installers, technicians, and repair employees. With a strong reputation and extensive customer base, Mesa has leveraged its financial strength, scalability, operations and service call center, and professional management to become one of the largest garage door specialty companies in the United States. (www.mesagaragedoors.com)

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by Mesa Home Resources, Inc. and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully integrate the Mesa business, the development of the Company post-closing, future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash, and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Mesa Home Resources, Inc.’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but are not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for Mesa Home Resources, Inc.’s products and services, the effects of competition, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Company Contact:

For more information about Mesa Home Resources, Inc. please contact:

info@mesagaragedoors.com

(714) 560-7270

www.mesagaragedoors.com

SOURCE: Mesa Home Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com