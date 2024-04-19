‘Green Riyadh’ Continues, Reaches Irqah Neighborhood

?Riyadh, The “Green Riyadh” program has officially started its greening work in the Irqah neighborhood, a continuation of its planting efforts in residential neighborhoods.

This is the eighth Riyadh residential neighborhood to undergo a transformation after the launch of the greening works in Al-Aziziyah, Al-Naseem, Al-Jazeera, Al-Uraija, Qurtuba, Al-Ghadir, and Al-Nakheel.

?Works in the Irqah neighborhood start on April 18, 2024, by planting 24,000 trees and shrubs, creating parks in 39 neighborhoods, greening eight schools, 54 mosques, and four government buildings, along with 69 kilometers of streets that will improve neighborhoods’ landscape and motivate walking, reducing healthcare expenses and energy consumption.

In addition to the greening works, 3-kilometer-long bicycles and pedestrian paths will be created on the street connecting Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City with Wadi Hanifah. Furthermore, 38 buildings will be restored using the Salmani architecture, and 111 parking lots will be greened.

?The start of the urban greening works is accompanied by an exhibition and planting events, which aim to raise the residents’ awareness about the urban greening efforts in their neighborhood, and inform residents on the milestones and duration of the project, and the accompanying works. It will also give a glimpse at the neighborhood after the completion of the project.

The exhibition will take place near Prince Mishal bin Abdulaziz Mosque in Irqah neighborhood from April 18 to 27, 2024.

The Green Riyadh program is one of Riyadh’s four megaprojects launched by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud; it is an initiative of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

It aims to plant over 7.5 million trees in the city of Riyadh, increase the green coverage of Riyadh to 9.1%, and increase the per capita share of green spaces from 1.7 m2 to 28 m2, 16 times its current level, thus contributing to decreasing Riyadh’s temperatu

re and improving the air quality by reducing pollution and dust.

The program contributes to achieving the targets of the Saudi Green Initiative and the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which include planting 10 billion trees across the Kingdom in the coming decades.

Source: Saudi Press Agency