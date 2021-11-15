TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Grasshopper Energy, a global leader in clean energy infrastructure and Al Mulla Engineering, a member of Al Mulla Group, an industry leader in Kuwait in numerous engineering domains, including electromechanical installation, operations, and maintenance, have signed a partnership agreement to provide clean energy infrastructure projects across Kuwait.

Through this partnership with Grasshopper, Al Mulla Engineering will diversify its product and service offerings, delivering a broad variety of clean energy solutions to various segments of the Kuwaiti market. Kuwait is a significant market for clean energy, with substantial solar energy potential. Grasshopper is dedicated to investing in clean energy in order to accelerate Al Mulla Engineering’s expansion goals and contribute to Kuwait’s and the Gulf’s clean energy capacity building.

“We are excited and honoured to have established this partnership with Al Mulla Engineering and have them as our national partner in Kuwait to support the New Kuwait vision,” says Azeem M. Qureshi, CEO of Grasshopper Energy. Adding, “Grasshopper looks forward to a long term relationship with Al Mulla Engineering as we support them in providing Kuwait with the latest innovation in clean energy infrastructure”.

“The combination of Al Mulla Engineering, with its over 65 years of experience in offering engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and financing services for a variety of clean energy projects, and Grasshopper Energy’s global footprint in development, construction and operations of solar energy plants and storage technologies, will help support a variety of clean energy projects in Kuwait achieve their goals for a greener, more sustainable future,” says Anfal Al Mulla, Managing Director of Al Mulla Engineering.

About Grasshopper Energy:

Grasshopper Energy is a global Canadian company focused on the development, acquisition, and long-term ownership of clean energy assets. Since its inception in 2007, Grasshopper Energy has become a leading organization in the rapidly expanding clean energy market. The company currently owns $1.8 billion in clean energy assets and has a $6.5 billion global development pipeline. Grasshopper Energy has been the recipient of multiple national industry awards including Solar Innovator of the Year, Project Finance Innovator of the Year and Solar Developer of the Year.

For more information, visit http://www. grasshopperenergy.com

About Al Mulla Engineering:

Al Mulla Engineering, the largest business division in Al Mulla Group, is an industry leader in Kuwait in numerous engineering domains, including electromechanical installation, operations, and maintenance. With over 8,000 highly skilled technicians and a supervising team of more than 650 engineers from different fields. With its over 65 years of experience, Al Mulla Engineering sets the standard in providing the best engineering services in Kuwait, and has been a significant player in the vision of “New Kuwait” involved in building the majority of construction landmarks in the State of Kuwait.

For more information, visit https://www. almullaengineering.com/

About Al Mulla Group:

Al Mulla Group is a leading diversified privately held business group based in the State of Kuwait. It employs over 15,000 people from over 35 nationalities, has affiliations with over 40 companies and subsidiaries, and represents over 200 internationally renowned brands.

The Group’s operations include automotive and heavy equipment distribution and servicing, electromechanical contracting, civil construction, power, manufacturing, consumer & corporate financing, investments, insurance, healthcare, education, real estate, office automation and industrial product distribution, rental and leasing of vehicles and heavy equipment, and money exchange services.

For more information, visit www.almullagroup.com