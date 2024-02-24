Gov’t Communications Ministry’s SG partakes in OIC Information Ministers session in Istanbul

Amman: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Government Communications, Zaid Nawaiseh, headed the Jordanian delegation participating in the extraordinary session of the Information Ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was held on Saturday, in Istanbul. The session discussed the misinformation and attacks on journalists carried out by the Israeli occupation government in Palestine.

In his speech on behalf of the Minister of Government Communications, Muhannad Mubaidin, Nawaiseh said that the extraordinary session of the OIC Information Ministers is a new start for joint Islamic media work due to the many challenges facing Islamic countries and societies. He stressed the need for everyone to work together to coordinate the dealing and confrontation with the ideas, methods, and means of misleading, deceiving, casting doubt, obscuring the truth, and distorting reality.

He pointed out that Jordan has repeatedly stressed that targeting journalists is targeting the

truth and an attempt to cover up the horrific reality left by the continuous Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. “We continue to condemn the Israeli policies that are based on denying human facts, obscuring geographical facts, rejecting historical evidence, and spreading lies and misinformation.”

Nawaiseh also referred to the Jordanian efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and the Jordanian government to condemn the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories on more than one occasion, to warn of the escalation of violence by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, and to denounce the targeting of journalists, media professionals, and media outlets.

Nawaiseh said: “The Jordanian government has stressed on more than one occasion that the media and journalists in the Gaza Strip, since the start of the war on the Strip, have been able to expose Israeli crimes to world public opinion. Despite the diffi

cult circumstances, targeting, difficulty of movement, and air and ground shelling, they stood firm and conveyed the crimes of the occupation with all professionalism and competence.”

He added: “No media outlet will be able to beautify and improve the image of the barbaric aggressive acts committed by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories, no matter how much malicious rumors, fabricated images, and fake news it broadcasts. The falsification of facts practiced by the occupier and its supporters will not stand in front of the clear truth for the whole world that the end of the occupation is the only viable solution, and that the truth or a large part of it is still under the ashes of the Israeli fires that struck the Gaza Strip.”

Nawaiseh called on professional and objective media outlets to adopt a single humanitarian appeal entitled: “Help Gaza” and urged the world to take a step towards securing the humanitarian needs of the people in the Strip. He demanded the documentation of the results of the

Israeli aggression on Gaza and its humanitarian, economic, social, cultural, and historical effects, and the documentation of these results, their consequences, and their effects, and their publication worldwide.

Source: Jordan News Agency