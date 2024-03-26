Governor Salam condemns policy of incitement and killing against civilians in Aden



The Governor of Aden, Tariq Salam, condemned the policy of incitement and brutal killing practiced by the leadership of the STC militia and its tools against civilians in Aden Governorate.

Governor Salam explained to Saba that the STC militia pursues a policy of killing and terrorism against civilians, whether from the occupied southern governorates, or from the northern governorates, who are subjected to the most heinous types of abuse and criminality as a result of the policy of hostility and incitement practiced by the militia leadership dependent on the forces of aggression and occupation.

He pointed out that the statements of the STC leadership, which directed its militias clearly and publicly to kill everyone who returns from the capital Sanaa, show the reality of these terrorist militias, which have abused thousands of civilians between dead, wounded and forcibly disappeared, without being deterred by religion or custom, flouting all international laws and conventions.

He stressed that the people of

Aden are aware today of the reality of this terrorist militia, which legitimizes murder and criminality, and they have become aware and aware of the reality of this militia, and its project, which is following in the footsteps drawn by the UAE statelet, and legitimizes all its terrorist acts practiced in Aden and the occupied southern governorates, which requires everyone to be at the level of responsibility and awareness to confront this extremism, and to confront all conspiracies that undermine their security and stability.

Source: Yemen News Agency