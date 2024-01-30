Global Data Risk Announces Strategic Relationship With Epiq to Drive Innovations in eDiscovery and Investigative Management

Demand for integrated eDiscovery, investigative and subject matter expert solutions to develop litigation advantages and corporate intelligence continues to drive the marketplace.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Global Data Risk (GDR), a pre-eminent investigative management consultancy, announced today their strategic relationship with Epiq, a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, to deliver enhanced eDiscovery and investigative management capabilities. GDR will expand their client offerings by providing Epiq eDiscovery services to clients at the crossroads of data, technology, fraud, risk, intellectual property, geopolitics, litigation, and regulatory demands. Epiq’s expertise in eDiscovery and data management will be supplemented by GDR’s specialized consultancy, emphasizing the confluence of varied data-related disciplines. Together, clients will be able to navigate complex, data-driven legal scenarios, enhancing the ability to extract valuable insights.

Jared Andrus, Director for GDR, said, "Aligning our strengths with Epiq is a reflection of our commitment to redefine the way businesses approach investigative management. As technology continues to progress, we can ensure clients remain at the cutting-edge, achieving optimal results."

GDR’s eDiscovery and investigative management services are set to initially benefit clients across key cities, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, London, Frankfurt, and Hong Kong, with plans to further expand across Epiq’s global footprint with highly specialized experts from GDR’s roster.

Erik Laykin, CEO of GDR and an early pioneer in cyber investigations commented, "Throughout my career, I’ve witnessed the seismic shifts in the digital realm. As data complexities grow, our alliance with Epiq ensures we’re primed to assist clients with unparalleled precision and expertise." Laykin, renowned for his court-appointed testimonies and his roles as a Special Master and Neutral in intricate discovery cases, brings a wealth of experience to this partnership.

John Bass, President of GDR and a 29-year veteran of the CIA who has been instrumental in shaping American companies’ response to international regulatory requirements such as anti-money laundering and sanctions, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that this collaboration is another step towards setting industry benchmarks for excellence in eDiscovery and investigative management.

Erin Toomey, Vice President, Global Investigations Practice Group at Epiq Legal Solutions, remarked, "This relationship both enriches and expands our capabilities, particularly in forensic investigations. Global Data Risk has highly specialized skills, credentials and a global footprint which we believe will enhance our offerings."

This strategic relationship reiterates both Epiq and GDR’s commitment to driving value for their clients by integrating top-tier expertise and the latest technology innovations.

About Global Data Risk

Global Data Risk (GDR) is a prominent investigative management consultancy. GDR’s unique focus spans data, technology, fraud, risk, intellectual property, geopolitics, litigation, and regulatory requirements, ensuring a comprehensive approach to today’s intricate business challenges. www.GlobalDataRisk.com

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. www.epiqglobal.com.

