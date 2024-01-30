GlamApp Launches Innovative Tool for Creating Reels, Stories, Posts, Collages, AI Avatars, AI Videos and Body Editing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / GlamApp , which is revolutionizing the world of content creation, has unveiled its all-in-one design and retouch app. The app, which has received over 100MM views across social media, is leveraging artificial technology to enable users of all skill levels to create stunning, one-of-a-kind visuals by changing the clothing a person wears in photos and videos.

GlamApp: Change your boring outfit with just one tap

GlamApp is a startup founded by Paul Shaburov, who envisioned an app whose cutting-edge features would bring to life the future of digital clothing. Through state-of-the-art AI technology, including stable diffusion and warp fusion neural networks, GlamApp allows content creators to create endless possibilities for a photo or video and express their unique style and creativity.

"As a startup, my team and I aim to be at the forefront of innovation, constantly pushing boundaries to provide users with unique technology and the best quality," Shaburov explains. "Because of the amazing capabilities of AI, we were able to develop the features of GlamApp and make it the center of content creation."

Through GlamApp , users can change the clothes a person wears, leading to unique reels, stories, posts, collages, AI avatars, AI videos, and body editing. The app’s user-friendly interface was developed for people without any hard design skills. It can be utilized by social media influencers, small business owners, or individuals who just want to express their creativity. Its features include:

AI-Powered Magic Videos : 100+ pre-made professional AI templates for all occasions allow creators to make ready-to-share aesthetic reels, which can transform the user into another reality. From adorable anime character transformations to sophisticated Neon styles and Vintage effects GlamApp provides a huge specter of filters.

: 100+ pre-made professional AI templates for all occasions allow creators to make ready-to-share aesthetic reels, which can transform the user into another reality. From adorable anime character transformations to sophisticated Neon styles and Vintage effects GlamApp provides a huge specter of filters. Digital clothes on video : The photo video editing capabilities of GlamApp, which allow digital clothing, represent its commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity.

Since its launch, GlamApp has received over 500K downloads on App Store/Google Play Store . Shaburov invites seasoned professionals and novices to join the GlamApp community. "We are excited about helping you to unlock your creative potential," he says. "Be sure to visit us in 2024 as we make the creation of stunning content even more fun and easier to do no matter your skill level."

About GlamApp:

GlamApp is an all-in-one design and retouch app that provides users with the ultimate tool for creating gorgeous and unique Reels, Stories, Posts, Collages, AI Avatars, AI Videos, and Body editing. GlamApp empowers users of all skill levels to become professional creators with its user-friendly interface and advanced AI technology. GlamApp is committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity and providing users with the best quality and unique technology.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shaun Saunders

Graffiti Creative Group

shaun@graffiticreativegroup.com

(415) 504-5359

SOURCE: GlamApp

View the original press release on accesswire.com