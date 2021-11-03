Genasys Inc. Partners with Danimex Communications to Expand Critical Communications Systems Sales in Africa

Genasys Inc – 11.3.21 PR Photo for Middle East and Aftrica Circuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced a strategic distributor partnership with Danimex Communications A/S (Danimex), an award-winning distributor of communication solutions and equipment throughout Africa and the Middle East. Headquartered in Sonderborg, Denmark, Danimex has more than 30 years of experience representing, distributing and selling advanced communications systems.

“Since opening our sales office in the Dubai earlier this year, we are seeing many opportunities to accelerate sales of LRAD®, Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Integrated Mass Notifications Systems (IMNS) and National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS) in Africa,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “Our strategic partnership with Danimex will focus on business opportunities with Sub-Saharan and North African governments and enterprises through the extensive, customer-centric Danimex sales force.”

“Genasys’ innovative systems and solutions are an important addition to our distribution line and increasingly necessary in this area of the world,” said Charlotte Thomsen, CEO of Danimex. “Crises resulting from climate related events, civil unrest and security incidents are on the rise. Providing next generation hardware and software systems that deliver critical communications to the public can help protect and save lives.”

Ms. Thomsen added, “We look forward to working with the regional Genasys team in Dubai, growing our partnership, and facilitating the sales and distribution of Genasys’ critical communications systems throughout the region.”

Based in San Diego with additional offices in Madrid, Spain, Ottawa, Canada, Singapore and Dubai, Genasys provides a multi-channel, multi-agency approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, and more. For more information, visit genasys.com.

About Danimex Communication A/S

Danimex Communication A/S is an award-winning distributor of radio communication solutions and equipment throughout the world with over 30 years of experiences within the communication industry. Danimex specializes in Critical Communication solutions and supporting our partners with everything they need to build a complete ready-to-use communication system, including network/ system design, coverage studies, system configurations, site surveys, onsite installations and supervision, after sales support Danimex does business with humanitarian organizations, NGO’s, defense, security and government organizations, and modern industries. Danimex bases its business on quality products, full service and lasting relationships. For more information, visit Danimex Communications A/S.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

