Gate.io Launches ‘Gate Institutional’ For Institutional Investors

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Gate.io, one of the largest exchanges in the world with over 10 million users, has launched an institutional services arm that will focus on servicing Market Makers (MM) and Brokers. Named “Gate Institutional,” this new service will provide the tools needed to help institutions increase their crypto exposure. Recently, Gate.io also launched a massive promotional campaign with $10 million in liquidity to support brokers on the platform.

Director of Business Development at Gate.io , said about Gate Institutional’s launch, “More and more institutions are curious about cryptocurrencies and are looking to diversify their portfolios. To ease their access to crypto services, Gate.io launched Gate Institutional. Being a comprehensive crypto ecosystem, Gate Institutional will benefit a wider range of brokers and market makers.”

Gate Institution’s Broker and MM programs are key focuses for Gate.io as it looks to increase liquidity while continuing its expansion. Gate io’s MM program supports some of the leading cryptocurrencies in the world with flexible trade strategies, a frequency of 900r/s for order placement, 5000r/s for order cancellations, and support for over 300 connections through WebSocket. Meanwhile, the Broker Program supports three types of brokers – Portal, API, and Exchange. Each type of broker will earn rewards and bonuses based on their platform use.

Gate Institution will also issue an exclusive NFT pass, which users can hold to access Gate.io’s metaverse. In addition, the NFT has been upgraded with 3D capabilities and will allow users to obtain whitelist qualifications or direct airdrops.

About Gate.io

Established in 2013, Gate.io is one of the oldest, leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Gate.io offers most of the leading digital assets and has over 10 million registered users across the world. It is consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko, and has been verified by the Blockchain Transparency Institute (BTI). Additionally, Gate.io has been given a rating of 4.5 by Forbes Advisor, making it one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. Besides the main exchange, Gate.io also offers other services such as decentralized finance, research and analytics, venture capital investments, wallet services, and more.