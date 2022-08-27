GAM suspends working hours for laborers during prime hours due to hot air mass

Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, on Friday, decided to suspend working hours for Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) laborers and field cadres on Saturday and Sunday from 12:00pm until 4:00pm due to a hot air mass that will affect the Kingdom as of tomorrow.

GAM’s Spokesperson Nasser Rahamneh urged laborers along with field cadres to wear sun protection helmets and avoid working during the afternoon hours.

Source: Jordan News Agency