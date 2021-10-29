GAC MOTOR Meets Market Demand as Consumers Focus on Lasting Value

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — As competition in the automobile market intensifies, consumers are taking a more rational than ever approach to buying cars. More and more consumers are beginning to take the value retention capacity of their new vehicles into account as an important reference index, and GAC MOTOR’s award-winning lasting quality designs are well suited to these changed market demands.

J.D. Power Awards | Recognizing Quality

GAC MOTOR is the only Chinese brand to have won 8 consecutive brand awards with China’s J.D. Power IQS (2013-2020).

This year, GAC MOTOR also placed highly in the J.D. Power China rankings for retention value. Amongst domestic brands, models GN8 and GS8 took 1st place in the MPV and Mid-Size SUV segments respectively for three-year retention rates. Model GS3 outperformed many other compact-SUVs to place second for retention value in its segment within domestic brands. GAC MOTOR’s multiple features on the important reference index demonstrate the attention to quality that runs through GAC engineering.

Built to Last | The Power of Craftsmanship

At the heart of the GAC MOTOR production process is the concept of the “spirit of craftsmanship”.

Every GAC MOTOR model is built with quality materials that are durable enough to create many years of memories and drive many, many thousands of kilometers.

In fact, every GAC MOTOR model is subject to over 4 million miles of road testing, to ensure that it can handle the wear and tear of daily travel. Craftsmen continually refine and perfect their product to ensure that it is wholly suited to its purpose.

There is no corner cutting – simply meticulous design, world-class technology and continuous innovation. GAC’s global R&D Centers ensure that there is a continuous flow of cutting edge technology, which optimizes every GAC vehicle into a more durable, more comfortable, and more efficient version than it was the year before.

This is what gives GAC MOTOR its competitive edge, and the reason why GAC Group wins so many awards.

The brand slogan of GO AND CHANGE! encapsulates the company’s constant striving for improvement. In the future, GAC MOTOR will continue to invest in value-adding technologies, and continue to improve the value retention index of its vehicles, striving to build cars that provide long-lasting utility to consumers across the globe.

Reliable, intelligent, efficient: this is GAC MOTOR.