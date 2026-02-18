From Seoul’s Global K-Wave to Web3 Leadership: Datavault AI and TBURN Chain Align K-Pop, Esports, and Korean Cultural Exports with Enterprise-Grade Data Asset Infrastructure and Tokenized Real World Assets

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) ("Datavault AI" or the "Company"), a leader in data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization technologies, today announced the execution of a collaboration agreement with TBURN Chain Foundation ("TBURN"), a high-performance blockchain infrastructure platform.

The agreement establishes a strategic framework to explore integration of Datavault's data asset tokenization, valuation, and Information Data Exchange® (IDE) technologies with TBURN's high-throughput blockchain network, which is designed to support enterprise-scale transaction processing and near-instant settlement.

TBURN is engaged across global esports and entertainment ecosystems, including partnerships involving esports champion Faker and K-Pop acts such as BLACKPINK, providing potential pathways for authenticated digital engagement and data-driven monetization models. Originating from Seoul, the global Korean Wave "K-Wave" (Hallyu) phenomenon has become one of South Korea's most powerful cultural and economic exports, driving international growth across music, esports, film, digital media, and fan engagement platforms. As Korean entertainment and technology ecosystems continue to expand their global footprint, demand is increasing for secure, scalable digital infrastructure capable of supporting high-volume engagement and monetization models as a strategic national priority.

TBURN Chain supports the K-Wave movement by delivering high-performance blockchain infrastructure capable of processing 156,000+ transactions per second with approximately 5-millisecond transaction finality, supported by immutable record architecture and an enterprise-grade, MEV-protected settlement layer. By combining this infrastructure with Datavault's data valuation and tokenization technologies, the parties intend to establish a scalable, secure global framework for tokenized data assets across entertainment, gaming, artificial intelligence, and real-world asset (RWA) markets.

The parties intend to collaborate across three primary areas:

Data Asset Tokenization: Deployment of Datavault's Sumerian ® Crypto Anchors to support authentication and on-chain record management of digital and real-world data assets.

Real-Time Data Exchange: Integration of IDE infrastructure to facilitate secure subscription, licensing, and transactional settlement capabilities.

AI Data Monetization: Development of smart contract-enabled frameworks to support controlled access and revenue distribution for AI/ML training datasets.

Nathaniel T. Bradley, Chief Executive Officer of Datavault AI, stated:

"This strategic partnership expands our infrastructure optionality and supports our objective to commercialize enterprise-grade data asset monetization solutions. We believe TBURN's high-performance blockchain architecture complements our data valuation and secure exchange technologies."

John Park, Chairman of TBURN Chain, added:

"TBURN is the institutional settlement layer for the global data economy. Our partnership with Datavault integrates data valuation, tokenization, and high-speed settlement into a single compliant infrastructure. For the first time, institutions can participate in data monetization with the same rigor they expect from traditional financial markets."

About Datavault AI Inc.

