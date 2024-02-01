From Entry-Level to Manager: Eric Perry’s Growth and How Principle Based Management Helped Guide Him

"Integrity is not just about doing the right thing when others are watching; it’s about doing the right thing even when no one is."

CEDAR SPRINGS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / When Eric Perry, an employee at Georgia-Pacific’s Cedar Springs facility, began his journey in an entry-level role, he’ll tell you that becoming a supervisor wasn’t necessarily the path he thought he would take.

However, that’s the road he found himself on.

As he talks about how he reached this point in his career, one recurring theme stands out – Principle Based Management.

Here’s his story of continuous learning and transformation.

Talk about when you started at Georgia-Pacific.

When I started at Georgia-Pacific as a paper utility team member, little did I know that it would be the beginning of a transformative path that would lead me to my role as a crew leader on January 17th, 2022. And now less than a year later, as a Logistics Manager. Principle Based Management has played a pivotal role in shaping my personal and professional growth.

One of the most significant values I’ve learned from PBM is humility. Understanding that we don’t have all the answers and being open to learning from others is key. Humility has taught me that leadership isn’t about being superior but about working collaboratively and empathetically with my team.

Can you explain in a little more detail how PBM has helped guide you in your career with Georgia-Pacific?

My journey at Georgia-Pacific has been marked by transformation, guided by PBM. These principles have not only shaped me as a leader but have also empowered me to inspire others within our organization. As I continue on this path, I look forward to witnessing the positive impact of these principles on the careers and lives of my fellow employees.

Upholding the highest ethical standards has been instilled in me through PBM. Integrity is not just about doing the right thing when others are watching; it’s about doing the right thing even when no one is. It reminds us to be accountable for our actions and decisions, fostering trust and respect within our teams.

Embracing the hunger for knowledge is another valuable lesson. In today’s fast-paced world, continuous learning is essential. Our Vision and PBM encourage us to evolve and develop new skills to contribute effectively to the company’s growth.

What’s a good example of knowledge sharing that helped your teammates to think through a problem & solve it?

During a visit to one of our box plants, some of the operators informed me that they were having trouble unloading the rolls from the railcars without damaging them. So, we talked about the issue, they walked me through their process of unloading and I quickly realized they were simply taking rolls out in the wrong order. I explained an easier process and went over clamp positioning on the lift truck. That was almost two years ago and I’m still receiving feedback on how they’ve eliminated so much waste and opportunity cost. It’s a good example of how sharing knowledge and skills is essential to keeping our employees safe and facilities successful.

What keeps you at Georgia-Pacific?

Since joining Georgia-Pacific, I’ve been able to provide for my family in ways that I couldn’t imagine. I’ve met and worked with people who have coached and encouraged me. From developing training materials, onboarding new employees, and filling the gaps where needed. I was previously a firefighter, so I’ve always loved helping people and I’m still doing that here at Georgia-Pacific, just in a different way.

I’ve chosen to stay with Georgia-Pacific because it has offered me remarkable opportunities for growth and development. I’ve been blessed to undertake responsibilities I never thought I’d encounter so early in my career. I’m grateful for the privilege of being part of such a fantastic organization, and I credit my journey’s success to our Vision, PBM, and the support of my colleagues.

